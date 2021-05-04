GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Issues Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,737. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $219.57.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

