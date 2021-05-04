SwissBorg Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $27.86 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

