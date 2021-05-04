SEEN Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00014614 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $176,387.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

