Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $3,444.80 on Major Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $3,444.80 or 0.06428564 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and $28.13 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.