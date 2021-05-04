iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 1,327,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.