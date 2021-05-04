Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $485.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,554. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.38 and its 200-day moving average is $503.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

