Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 24.0%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,590. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

