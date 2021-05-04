ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,230. The company has a market cap of $310.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 284,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

