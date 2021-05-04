Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

Shares of SMLR traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. 13,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,015. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $411,363 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.