DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $716,361.01 and approximately $2,086.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067045 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006594 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

