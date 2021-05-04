MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $3.93 million and $39,053.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014749 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00332580 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,062,090 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.