$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Shares of CRL traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,532. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $343.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

