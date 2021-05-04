Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 208,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,742.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $376.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

