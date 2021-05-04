Parachute Market Cap Reaches $13.35 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $340,792.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

