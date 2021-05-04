Global-E Online Ltd. Prices IPO at $23.00-$25.00 Per Share (GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) expects to raise $360 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, May 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $23.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Global-E Online Ltd. generated $136.4 million in revenue and $3.9 million in net income. Global-E Online Ltd. has a market cap of $3.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Piper Sandler, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Global-E Online Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Global-e’s mission is to make global e-commerce “border-agnostic” – Go global. Be local. We have built the world’s leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer (“D2C”) cross-border e-commerce. (Global-E Online Ltd. is incorporated in Israel.) Our platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world – in short, to “go global.” At the same time, to “be local” reflects the localization of the shopper’s experience and our effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. We have more than 440 merchants on our platform. We increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. Our platform provides a mission-critical integrated solution that creates a localized and frictionless shopper experience and is simple to manage, flexible to adjust and smart in its local market insights and best practices. The vast capabilities of our end-to-end platform include interaction with shoppers in their native languages, market-adjusted pricing, payment options tailored to local market preferences, compliance with local consumer regulations and requirements such as customs duties and taxes, shipping services, after-sales support and returns management. These elements are unified under the Global-e platform to enhance the shopper experience and enable merchants to capture the cross-border opportunity. We support local messaging in over 25 languages, purchases in more than 100 currencies by over 150 payment methods and a multitude of competitively priced shipping options. Shoppers enjoy a fully guaranteed landed price quote, which includes shipping costs, import duties and tax charges, as well as post-sale services, including multi-lingual customer service and a managed returns service. The enhanced shopper experience we enable typically results in improved sales conversion of merchants’ international traffic, thereby increasing their cross-border revenues. We have seen merchants experience significant uplift (often exceeding 60%) in international traffic conversion after beginning to use our platform. “.

Global-E Online Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 289 employees. The company is located at 25 Basel Street, Petah Tikva 4951038, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972-73-2605078 or on the web at http://www.global-e.com/.

