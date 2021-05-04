Juggernaut 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.56 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $131.36 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00006135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

