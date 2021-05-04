$23.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce sales of $23.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.04 billion to $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $87.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,901. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.