Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce sales of $581.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.64 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.20. 182,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.