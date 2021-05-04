Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA traded down $22.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $662.27. 665,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $637.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $687.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

