Hyman Charles D Has $732,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $28.09 on Tuesday, hitting $565.38. The company had a trading volume of 248,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.88 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.