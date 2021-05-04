NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 440,373 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,373 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $116,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

