The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $12.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.27. 74,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.30.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.