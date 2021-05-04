ZumCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 82.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $12,428.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

