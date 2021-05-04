Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.70 million-$44.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.45 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 405,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,079. Alphatec has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,487. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

