Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AXU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 799,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,060. The firm has a market cap of $406.39 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Alexco Resource by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

