Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 51,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,639,176 shares of company stock worth $1,899,116.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 37.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 38,907,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,575,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18. Zomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

