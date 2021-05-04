Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 20.4%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GSS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

GSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.