Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

DISH Network stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

