Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $38.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 110,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,848. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $737.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

