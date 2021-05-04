Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI):

5/3/2021 – Rush Street Interactive is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Rush Street Interactive is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rush Street Interactive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Rush Street Interactive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Rush Street Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

3/23/2021 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

