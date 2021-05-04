QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $516,205.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

