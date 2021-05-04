Cipher (CPR) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $76,186.19 and approximately $102,718.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00073569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

