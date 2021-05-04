McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.67. 44,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

