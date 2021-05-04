Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.25. 158,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.