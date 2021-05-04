WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

COST stock opened at $379.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.