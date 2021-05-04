TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,679. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

