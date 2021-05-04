SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 384,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SJW Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 63,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

