Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PYZ traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 126,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,076. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000.

