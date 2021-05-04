Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PYZ traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 126,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,076. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.
