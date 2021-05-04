KuCoin Token Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.02 or 0.00025938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $61.44 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00086382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00857290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.45 or 0.09889481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044613 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

