Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 million-$17.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPST. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ CPST traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

