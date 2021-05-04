Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday.

Kerry Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. 3,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

