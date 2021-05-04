Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.10 during trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

