The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.22.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.37. 315,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557,191. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

