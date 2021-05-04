adToken Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 42.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. adToken has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,985.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adToken has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00085814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.74 or 0.00856329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.94 or 0.09865266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00101057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044762 BTC.

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

