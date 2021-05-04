ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $11.83 million and $260,186.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,880.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

