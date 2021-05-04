Reviewing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 61.39 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -37.90

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

