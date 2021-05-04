Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 26.5%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

FENG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

