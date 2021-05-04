Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEJU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.