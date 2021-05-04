Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Declines By 25.4%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 771,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 268,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,874. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

