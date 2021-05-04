TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.65 million-$12.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.27 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of TuanChe in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 8,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.